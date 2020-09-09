Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

NYSE:UBA opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a market cap of $392.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.67. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 25.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 51.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,166,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.