Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.10. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 1,254,700 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 145.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,366 shares during the last quarter.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.