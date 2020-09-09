Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) vs. Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Head to Head Comparison

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Datadog and Upland Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $362.78 million 66.87 -$16.71 million ($0.15) -533.20 Upland Software $222.64 million 4.55 -$45.37 million $1.41 24.42

Datadog has higher revenue and earnings than Upland Software. Datadog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upland Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Datadog shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Upland Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Datadog shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Upland Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Datadog and Upland Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 0 8 9 0 2.53 Upland Software 0 0 7 0 3.00

Datadog presently has a consensus price target of $86.23, indicating a potential upside of 7.82%. Upland Software has a consensus price target of $47.86, indicating a potential upside of 39.00%. Given Upland Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upland Software is more favorable than Datadog.

Profitability

This table compares Datadog and Upland Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog 0.73% 0.75% 0.50% Upland Software -25.50% 18.31% 4.09%

Summary

Upland Software beats Datadog on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories comprising project and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, knowledge engagement, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, Website management and Web visitor insights, and mobile engagement. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers across a range of industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, legal, education, consumer goods, media, telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare, and life sciences, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

