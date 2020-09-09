UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON:UPGS opened at GBX 105 ($1.37) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78. UP Global Sourcing has a 1-year low of GBX 55.60 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.67.
UP Global Sourcing Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?
Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.