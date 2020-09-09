UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:UPGS opened at GBX 105 ($1.37) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78. UP Global Sourcing has a 1-year low of GBX 55.60 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.67.

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers its products principally under the Beldray, Salter, Intempo, Russell Hobbs, and Progress brands. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc was founded in 1997 and is based in Oldham, the United Kingdom.

