Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UBX. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unity Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Roth Capital downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

UBX stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $157.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -0.08.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $914,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 45,323 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.