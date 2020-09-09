United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $195.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.35 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Analysts forecast that United Insurance will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 7.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in United Insurance by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 622,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Insurance by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,585,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,131,000 after purchasing an additional 120,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Insurance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 45,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Insurance by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

