United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) & Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Head to Head Analysis

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Camden National and United Bancshares Inc. OH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 2 0 0 2.00 United Bancshares Inc. OH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Camden National presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.01%. Given Camden National’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Camden National is more favorable than United Bancshares Inc. OH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.8% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of United Bancshares Inc. OH shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Camden National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of United Bancshares Inc. OH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Camden National has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancshares Inc. OH has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Camden National and United Bancshares Inc. OH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 25.84% 11.17% 1.17% United Bancshares Inc. OH 22.56% 13.69% 1.45%

Dividends

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. United Bancshares Inc. OH pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Camden National pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and United Bancshares Inc. OH has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Camden National and United Bancshares Inc. OH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $210.63 million 2.23 $57.20 million $3.69 8.50 United Bancshares Inc. OH $52.87 million 1.23 $10.66 million N/A N/A

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares Inc. OH.

Summary

Camden National beats United Bancshares Inc. OH on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also originates single family and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, business loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties; and commercial lending to the small business medical field, including dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians. As of December 31, 2018, the Bank had 60 branches in 16 counties; 71 ATMs; commercial loan production offices in Manchester and Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and a mortgage loan production office in Braintree, Massachusetts. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of investment management, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and wealth management services, as well as serves as trustee. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

About United Bancshares Inc. OH

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products, including commercial, consumer, agricultural, residential mortgage, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides wealth management, treasury management, online and mobile banking, safe deposit box rental, and other personalized banking services, as well as automatic teller machines. It operates through 17 branch offices located in Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delaware, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lima, Marion, Ottawa, Pemberville, and Westerville Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

