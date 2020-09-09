Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €18.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €18.50 ($21.76) price target from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 28.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UN01. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Uniper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.66 ($30.18).

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €25.72 ($30.26) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion and a PE ratio of 25.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. Uniper has a 52-week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52-week high of €30.88 ($36.33).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

