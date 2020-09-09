UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UFPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

UFPT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.45. 23 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,564. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average is $43.48. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $42.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Technologies will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $332,853.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,316.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 387.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 4,873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 329,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 66,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

