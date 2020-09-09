UBS Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €113.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Symrise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €101.31 ($119.19).

Shares of SY1 opened at €114.15 ($134.29) on Monday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €111.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €98.48.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

