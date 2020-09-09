Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

TROX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of TROX traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.71 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. Tronox has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 275,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 76.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 44.9% in the second quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

