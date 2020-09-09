TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TCBK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.68. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $41.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 56.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 35,603 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 58.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 59.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 60.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.