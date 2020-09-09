TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:TFSL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,453. TFS Financial has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 5.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 139.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 45.6% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 10.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

