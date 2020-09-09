Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TTEK. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Tetra Tech stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.41. 1,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,092. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $99.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $381,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,727.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 18,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,926 shares of company stock worth $11,176,171. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,566,000 after acquiring an additional 531,413 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 15.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,755,000 after buying an additional 189,460 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $13,419,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 66.2% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 236,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 94,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 100.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after buying an additional 81,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

