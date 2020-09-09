Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up to $330.21

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $330.21, but opened at $351.33. Tesla shares last traded at $351.89, with a volume of 52,954 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.98. The company has a market capitalization of $306.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,089.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total transaction of $418,734.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,139.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.00, for a total transaction of $7,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,654 shares of company stock worth $68,226,995. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $220,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Tesla by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

