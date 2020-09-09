Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telenav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Telenav in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of Telenav stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,011. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Telenav has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $204.33 million, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 0.18.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Telenav had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $35.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telenav will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 300,000 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $1,629,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Telenav by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 170,616 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Telenav during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,194,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Telenav by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Telenav by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telenav by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 101,830 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

