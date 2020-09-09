TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Darden Restaurants worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.88.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.