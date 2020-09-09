Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

TATYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

