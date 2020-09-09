Tandem Group (LON:TND) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 330.20 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.31). 2,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 2,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.44).

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 million and a P/E ratio of 8.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 343.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Tandem Group Company Profile (LON:TND)

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility equipment in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, CBR, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Scorpion, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brand names; fishing products under the Carpzone brand name; football training products under the Kickmaster brand name; and golf products under the Ben Sayers, Bioflow, and Pro Rider brand names.

