Talanx (ETR:TLX) PT Set at €50.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 61.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. HSBC set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €41.68 ($49.04).

ETR:TLX opened at €31.02 ($36.49) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.78. Talanx has a twelve month low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a twelve month high of €48.38 ($56.92).

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

