TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €27.50 by Berenberg Bank

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) received a €27.50 ($32.35) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEG. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €26.60 ($31.29) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TAG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €24.45 ($28.76).

TEG opened at €25.62 ($30.14) on Monday. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a twelve month high of €26.04 ($30.64). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

