Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 96 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a CHF 96 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 83 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 100 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 95 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 75 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 91.80.

Swiss Re has a 12-month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

