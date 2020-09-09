Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 100 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been assigned a CHF 100 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SREN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 83 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 75 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays set a CHF 91 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group set a CHF 93 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 95 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 91.80.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a 52-week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.