Swiss Life (VTX:SLHN) PT Set at CHF 350 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swiss Life (VTX:SLHN) received a CHF 350 price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Swiss Life has a 52-week low of CHF 313.40 and a 52-week high of CHF 363.90.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG is a Switzerland-based holding company and provider of life insurance and pension solutions and services. The Company’s business is divided into seven segments: Insurance Switzerland, Insurance France, Insurance Germany, Insurance International, Investment Management, AWD and Other.

