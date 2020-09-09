SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR alerts:

Shares of SWMAY opened at $38.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion and a PE ratio of 28.24. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $40.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.70.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $426.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.39 million.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.