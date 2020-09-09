SVB Leerink Raises Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $64.00

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $51.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

HQY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthequity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthequity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Shares of HQY stock opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. Healthequity has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,984.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27. Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Healthequity’s revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthequity will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Healthequity during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Healthequity during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Healthequity by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Healthequity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Healthequity by 57.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.