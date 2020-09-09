SVB Leerink Comments on Allovir’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) – SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allovir in a report released on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.37). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allovir’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($4.12).

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allovir in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Allovir in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allovir in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ALVR opened at $23.10 on Monday. Allovir has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28.

In related news, Director Diana Brainard purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $107,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 521,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,867,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Allovir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

