SVB Financial Group Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $253.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.85. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $2,605,237.01. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.71, for a total value of $210,168.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,486.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,903,376 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

