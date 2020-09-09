SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $198.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Get SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of SZKMY stock opened at $174.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.80. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $198.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.46.

About SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (SZKMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.