SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $198.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.
About SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
