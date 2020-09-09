Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) by 77.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,764 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

STRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut Sutro Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma Inc has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 500,000 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $4,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,950 shares of company stock worth $4,376,673. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

