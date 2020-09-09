Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SGRY. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

SGRY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 3.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 5,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $109,530.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,306.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 31.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 423,371 shares during the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth $6,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 624,419 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth $6,029,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $5,114,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

