Sunwah International (TSE:SWH) Shares Down 16.7%

Sunwah International Ltd (TSE:SWH) shares were down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Sunwah International Company Profile (TSE:SWH)

Sunwah International Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services primarily in Hong Kong. It offers corporate finance and capital markets services, including private placement, listing, and mergers and acquisitions advisory services; financial advisory and asset management services; and brokerage services, such as equities and futures brokerage, margin financing, and initial public offering subscription services, as well as operates an e-trading platform.

