Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Lowered to $25.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 78.70% from the company’s current price.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

NYSE:SU opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $481,072,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 85,847,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,447,452,000 after buying an additional 12,911,358 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,085,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,611,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,694,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,082 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

