Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €17.50 by Independent Research

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) has been given a €17.50 ($20.59) price target by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SZU. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Warburg Research set a €19.60 ($23.06) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suedzucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.02 ($18.84).

Suedzucker stock opened at €16.96 ($19.95) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of -39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.25. Suedzucker has a one year low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a one year high of €17.76 ($20.89). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €15.55 and a 200 day moving average of €14.01.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

