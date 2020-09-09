Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SFIX has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.95.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 42,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.12 and a beta of 2.73. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $898,119.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,889.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $462,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 352,904 shares of company stock worth $8,922,825. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Stitch Fix by 672.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,545,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,460,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,418 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $12,488,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth $5,570,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 553,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 417,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.