Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SBUX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $85.27. 120,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,456,908. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $95.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,689 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1,352.7% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

