Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SBUX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.
Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $85.27. 120,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,456,908. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $95.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.81.
In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,689 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1,352.7% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
