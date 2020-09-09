St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,216

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,074 ($14.03) to GBX 1,216 ($15.89) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,120 ($14.63) to GBX 1,104 ($14.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 958 ($12.52) to GBX 1,026 ($13.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,005 ($13.13) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 965 ($12.61) price target (up from GBX 925 ($12.09)) on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 983.60 ($12.85).

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 971.40 ($12.69) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 976.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 909.31. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 614.20 ($8.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,205 ($15.75). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 5.04.

In other news, insider Craig Gentle sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 952 ($12.44), for a total transaction of £42,354.48 ($55,343.63).

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

