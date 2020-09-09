Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) versus Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (OTCMKTS:SBCF) Financial Analysis

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.4% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Southern Michigan Bancorp and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Michigan Bancorp $40.21 million 2.02 $8.62 million N/A N/A Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $346.55 million 3.01 $98.74 million $2.01 9.83

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Michigan Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Southern Michigan Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Southern Michigan Bancorp and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Michigan Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 0 2 0 3.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than Southern Michigan Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Michigan Bancorp and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Michigan Bancorp 19.15% 9.15% 0.92% Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 22.36% 8.61% 1.16%

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats Southern Michigan Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southern Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, passbook savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides home mortgages, equity loans, and personal loans; business loans, such as lines of credit, term loans, commercial real estate loans, agriculture loans, letters of credit, small business administration loans, and capital access loans; industrial, construction, real estate, and inventory loans; and consumer lending products comprising direct and indirect loans to purchasers of residential real property and consumer goods. In addition, it offers trust and investment services that include investment management, trustee, individual retirement account rollovers and retirement plan, institutional and personal custody, estate settlement, wealth management, estate and wealth transfer planning assistance, charitable gift planning assistance, and cash management custody services; and safe deposit box and automated teller machine services. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, health savings account, business succession planning, life insurance, and remote deposit capture services, as well as payroll, prepaid, gift, and credit cards. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices located in Battle Creek, Camden, Centreville, Coldwater, Constantine, Hillsdale, Marshall, Mendon, Portage, Tekonsha, Three Rivers, and Union City, Michigan. The company was founded in 1871 and is based in Coldwater, Michigan.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services. It operates through 51 traditional branches and 7 commercial banking centers. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

