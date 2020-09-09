Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Position Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,615,000 after purchasing an additional 248,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $189.05 on Wednesday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $229.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.81.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities downgraded Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,963,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $2,588,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,390,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,564 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,930 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

