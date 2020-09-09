Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) & VirTra Systems (OTCMKTS:VTSI) Critical Comparison

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) and VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soitec and VirTra Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soitec $664.35 million 5.76 $121.96 million N/A N/A VirTra Systems $18.71 million 1.63 -$80,000.00 ($0.01) -393.00

Soitec has higher revenue and earnings than VirTra Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of VirTra Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of VirTra Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Soitec and VirTra Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soitec N/A N/A N/A VirTra Systems -0.64% -1.21% -0.66%

Risk and Volatility

Soitec has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirTra Systems has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Soitec and VirTra Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soitec 0 0 1 0 3.00 VirTra Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

VirTra Systems has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.67%. Given VirTra Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VirTra Systems is more favorable than Soitec.

Summary

Soitec beats VirTra Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec S.A. designs and produces semiconductor materials worldwide. It offers silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers for processor and connectivity system on chips (SoCs), including partially-depleted SOI, fully-depleted SOI, and FinFET products. The company also provides SOIs for RF front-end modules, including RFeSI-enhanced signal integrity substrates, HR-SOI substrates, and stacking for RF substrates. In addition, it offers SOI wafers for manufacturing smart power ICs; and photonics-SOIs for high-speed optical transceivers in data centers. The company's products are used to manufacture chips for consumer electronics devices and mobile electronics in smartphones, automotive applications, the Internet of Things, datacenters, etc. The company has a strategic collaboration with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. for the supply of silicon-on-insulator wafers; and strategic partnership with Shanghai Simgui Technology Co., Ltd. to deliver RF-SOI and Power-SOI products. Soitec S.A. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bernin, France.

VirTra Systems Company Profile

VirTra, Inc. develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators. The company also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

