So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of So-Young International in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.87.

SY stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. 2,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,828. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. So-Young International has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.52 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 5.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SY. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in So-Young International during the second quarter worth about $515,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in So-Young International during the second quarter worth about $930,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in So-Young International by 80.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in So-Young International by 26.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

