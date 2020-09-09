Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Snap worth $2,033,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 266.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 70.1% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 73.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Snap by 180.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $194,382.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 267,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,687.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 80,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $1,699,514.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,534,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,553,723.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,623,643 shares of company stock valued at $102,366,324.

Shares of SNAP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.22. 166,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,912,844. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.82.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

