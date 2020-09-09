Slack (NYSE:WORK) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Slack (NYSE:WORK) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.14–0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $870-876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $872.34 million.Slack also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.14)-($0.13) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WORK shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Slack from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.76.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of -0.21. Slack has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

In related news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 50,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,076.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,871 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,831,267 shares of company stock worth $60,079,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

