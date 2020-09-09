Slack (NYSE:WORK) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Slack (NYSE:WORK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.32, but opened at $24.27. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Slack shares last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 576,807 shares.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WORK. Cowen assumed coverage on Slack in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Slack from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Get Slack alerts:

In other Slack news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 37,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $1,251,603.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,285.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,912,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,700.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,831,267 shares of company stock valued at $60,079,750. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after buying an additional 696,835 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 680.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 117,349 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

About Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.