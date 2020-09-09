Slack (NYSE:WORK) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Slack (NYSE:WORK) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.06–0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $222-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.73 million.Slack also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.14–0.13 EPS.

Shares of Slack stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of -0.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WORK shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Slack in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a peer perform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Slack from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Slack in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.76.

In other Slack news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $46,125.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 44,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Braccia sold 1,136,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $36,931,587.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,313.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,831,267 shares of company stock valued at $60,079,750 in the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

