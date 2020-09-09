Slack (NYSE:WORK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Slack (NYSE:WORK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.14)-($0.13) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.22). The company issued revenue guidance of $870-$876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $847.91 million.Slack also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.14–0.13 EPS.

Shares of WORK opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. Slack has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

WORK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Slack from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.76.

In other Slack news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $163,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 343,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,495.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Braccia sold 1,136,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $36,931,587.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,313.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,831,267 shares of company stock worth $60,079,750. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

