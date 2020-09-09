Siobhán Moriarty Sells 12,423 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.72), for a total value of £311,071.92 ($406,470.56).

Siobhán Moriarty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Siobhán Moriarty purchased 4 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,702 ($35.31) per share, with a total value of £108.08 ($141.23).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,600.50 ($33.98) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,649.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,705.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion and a PE ratio of 42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,401.50 ($44.45).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 42.47 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.41. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 116.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DGE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,810 ($36.72) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.75) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. DZ Bank boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 3,250 ($42.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,952.50 ($38.58).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

