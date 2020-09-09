Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
SLP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.
SLP opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.92 and a beta of -0.19. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $73.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.
In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $1,339,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,803,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,112,000.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 51.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 94,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 123,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Simulations Plus Company Profile
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.