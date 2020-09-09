Simon Thomas Sells 2,075 Shares of Lok’n Store Group Plc (LON:LOK) Stock

Lok’n Store Group Plc (LON:LOK) insider Simon Thomas sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.84), for a total transaction of £12,450 ($16,268.13).

Shares of LON LOK opened at GBX 557 ($7.28) on Wednesday. Lok’n Store Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 335 ($4.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 740 ($9.67). The stock has a market cap of $165.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 585.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 559.35.

Get Lok'n Store Group alerts:

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Lok’n Store Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Lok'nStore Group Plc provides self-storage, and serviced archive and records management services to household and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'n Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'n Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.