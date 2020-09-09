Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 271 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.64.

NSC opened at $206.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.39. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

